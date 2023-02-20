Mau Sanchez of GURUPRESARIO Hosts GQ Magazine Creative Director, Jim Moore on the Gurupresario Podcast

GQ Creative Director Jim Moore opens up to Mau about his start in fashion what he’s learned about working with celebrities and notable figures like Barack Obama

Jim is a treat and a pleasure to host on the podcast! Offering a wealth of knowledge for individuals paving their own careers while keeping their authentic self in front! A true master of his craft!” — Mau Sanchez

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, February 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jim Moore, former creative director of GQ and current creative director at large has spent 40 years styling movie stars, athletes, musicians, and politicians for covers and editorials which have now been deemed iconic. Moore has left a lasting mark on men’s style, teaching generations of gentlemen how to dress.Mau Sanchez, entrepreneur and Managing Director of the strategic planning and marketing company GURUPRESARIO hosts GQ Creative Director, Jim Moore to participate in a conversation about his start in fashion, styling, what he’s learned about working with athletes and celebrities such as Kobe Bryant, President Barack Obama, and other notable figures.Join the Mau Sanchez on the Gurupresario Podcast as we sit down with Jim to discuss fashion, perseverance, and becoming indispensable.The entire episode of the Gurupresario Podcast can be viewed and listened to on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcast linked below:Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5FsyieS089Jgp6dlbBHiwo Listen on Apple Podcast: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gurupresario/id1414069248 Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/KDjKiFDQf78 About Mau Sanchez & GURUPRESARIOMau Sanchez is the founder and Managing Director of the strategic planning and marketing company GURUPRESARIO. Mau started his career in finance in 2008 while completing his bachelor's degree in economics and finance at University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, TX. At the peak of the recession, Mau began trading spot forex and futures markets full time. During his last year at UIW, Mau began managing forex pool funds with a strategy and focus on trading foreign and domestic monetary policy. In 2013, Mau joined a private group in New York City as a junior bond trader. Mau and his New York City based team shared the task of managing high yield investments and researching securities for the firm. Today, Mau still employs the same macroeconomic top-down approach in analyzing markets as he did at the beginning of his Wallstreet career. Mau specializes in crafting and managing portfolios for his clients by acquiring market insight, closely monitoring monetary policy, and back testing investment strategies in global markets. Mau is a natural born entrepreneur that continues to fuel his passions in finance while leading the strategic growth & multimedia agency (GURUPRESARIO) by partnering with select entrepreneurs in their respective industries.

