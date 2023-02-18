Uooce Inc launches S11 Vaporizer Pen to redefine the world of vaping

Introducing the Uooce S11 Vaporizer Pen - a sleek and sophisticated device that offers effortless functionality for all your vaping needs. With its versatile compatibility, the Uooce Inc S11 battery is compatible with an array of pre-filled cartridges, including oils, extracts, and essential oils. Designed with simplicity in mind, the uooce.org S11 is incredibly easy to use, making it the perfect choice for both seasoned vapers and beginners alike. Discover the future of vaping with the Uooce S11 Vaporizer Pen.

DENVER, Feb. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Uooce Inc, (or Uooce.org) a leading brand of vaping devices, is excited to announce the launch of its latest product - the Uooce S11 Vaporizer Pen. Designed with both style and function in mind, the S11 is a sleek and sophisticated device that offers effortless functionality for all your vaping needs. This device is compatible with virtually all pre-filled oil, extract, essential oil, and delta 8 cartridges, making it a versatile choice for vapers of all levels. The Uooce S11 Vaporizer Pen features a 510 threaded connection and draw-activation, ensuring a seamless vaping experience. With a resistance range of 0.8-1.2 ohm, the S11 is designed to offer a smooth and satisfying hit with every use. The device is available in a range of colors, including white, black, silver, green, and more, allowing you to choose the perfect match for your personal style. Uooce also offers OEM options for businesses looking to customize their own branded device.

At 3.7 volts, the S11 is a powerful device that delivers an incredible vaping experience. The minimal, sleek design is easy to use and compact enough to fit in your pocket or purse. The S11 is powered by a 400mAh battery, which provides plenty of power for extended vaping sessions. This 510 battery features a micro USB cable (not included) for easy charging and an LED full charge indicator, so you always know when your device is fully charged and ready to go.

To help introduce the Uooce S11 Vaporizer Pen to new customers, Uooce is offering FREE vape samples through their UOOCE New Vendor Program (UNVP) or Uooce Shop. Wholesale customers can simply apply to the UNVP program on uooce.org/v, and the Uooce Wholesale team will review all applications as soon as possible. Alternatively, retail customers can visit Uooce Shop (shop.uooce.org) to place an order. Upon receiving the package, a gift card equal to the order amount will be sent to the customer's UOOCE account. If you have any questions, the Uooce team is always available to assist.

About Uooce Inc.

Uooce Inc. is a Colorado-based vaporization technology company that is dedicated to producing high-quality products. Our mission is to empower the cannabis community with cutting-edge vaping devices and solutions that offer custom hardware design and dynamic customization options. With professional support, we aim to enhance customer success.

