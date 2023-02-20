How to Care for Newly Installed Car Window Tint
Caring for a newly tinted car can be tricky. In this guide, we'll discuss some essential care instructions for newly tinted vehicles.
Getting 3M automotive window tint installed is a popular way in Florida and many more places to enhance the look and privacy of a car while also providing protection from harmful UV rays. However, caring for a freshly tinted vehicle can be a little tricky. Improper care can lead to peeling, bubbling, and discoloration of the window film. In this guide, we'll discuss some essential care instructions for newly tinted vehicles.
1) Leave the windows rolled up for at least three days
After tinting, it's important to leave the windows rolled up for at least three days. This will allow the tint to fully adhere to the glass. If the windows are rolled down too soon, it can cause the tint to peel or bubble. It's important to wait at least three days to ensure the window film has fully adhered to the glass before rolling down tinted car windows.
2) Avoid cleaning the inside of the windows for at least a week
Once the window tint is installed, it's best to avoid cleaning the windows for at least a week with any liquid solutions or abrasives. Window tint is installed on the inside, not the outside - so the car's exterior is safer to clean during this period.
If the inside of the car windows need to be cleaned during this time, it's recommended to use a dry microfiber cloth to gently wipe away any dust or debris. Car washes are generally safe after getting window tint installed, since the tint is installed on the inside of the windows.
3) Use a gentle cleaner when cleaning the windows
When it's time to clean the car windows, our experts recommend using a gentle cleaner that's free of ammonia, vinegar, and other harsh chemicals. These chemicals can damage the tint and cause it to peel or discolor. Soft materials like a microfiber cloth or a soft sponge are best to apply the cleaner, followed by a thorough rinse with clean water.
4) Avoid using abrasive materials on the tinted windows
Another tip is to avoid using abrasive materials like steel wool, scrub brushes, or abrasive sponges on the windows. These materials can scratch the tint and damage it. Instead, use a soft cloth or a gentle sponge to clean the windows. Scratches in brand new tint are never pleasant! Any Pro Tint installer can suggest additional materials which are safer to use on tinted car windows.
5) Be careful using sharp tools near the windows
Sharp tools are another concern. If using any tools that may come in contact with the windows, it's advised to be sure they are tint-safe. This includes ice scrapers, suction cups, and parking permits. Using a tool that's not tint-safe can scratch the tint or cause it to peel.
6) Avoid blasting aftermarket subwoofers
Aftermarket sound systems can create air pockets between the film and the glass when loud noises are played. Window tint professionals recommend keeping the volume low for the first few days after getting window tint installed if one of these systems are installed in the vehicle.
7) Be gentle with the windows
Finally, this should be obvious to many - but it's strongly encouraged to be gentle with newly tinted windows. Slamming the doors or rolling the windows up and down too quickly are not advised. Extremely rough handling can cause the tint to peel or bubble.
In conclusion, caring for a freshly tinted car requires a bit of patience and caution. Those who follow these care instructions are better poised to keep their newly installed window tint looking great for years to come.
