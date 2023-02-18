Berlin Barracks / Runaway Juvenile
CASE#: 23A3001010
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 02/17/2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: Austin Rd. Marshfield, VT
Violation: Runaway Juvenile
Name: Bryonna Lamell
Last Seen: 02/17/2023 @ 2035 hours
Last Location Seen: Maplefield’s gas station, Plainfield, VT
Age at Time of Disappearance: 15 years old
Hair Color: brown / dyed blonde
Eye Color: Blue
Height: 5’03”
Weight: 107 lbs
Gender: Female
Race: Caucasian
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above-mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police received a call regarding a juvenile problem. Information was provided that Bryonna Lamell was last seen on 02/17/2023 walking with her boyfriend Ayden Jestice towards the Maplefield’s gas station in Plainfield, VT. Bryonna ran away from her mother’s vehicle at Ayden’s residence, and the two took off on foot. Bryonna was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt, light blue jeans and white converse sneakers.
If you have any information on this person, contact: Trooper Adam Roaldi
Agency: Vermont State Police Berlin
City/State: Berlin, VT
e-mail: Adam.Roaldi@vermont.gov
phone: 802-229-9191