Toyota Vietnam recalls 64 Lexus models

VIETNAM, February 18  

HÀ NỘI – The Ministry of Industry and Trade's Vietnam Competition and Consumer Authority (VMCA) has received an announcement from Toyota Motor Viet Nam (TMV) to recall 64 Lexus models, which were manufactured between September 11, 2012 and November 10, 2017, due to possible fuel leaks.

The affected cars include 13 GS 200ts, 38 GS 350s and 13 RC 200ts. The affected cars are equipped with a fuel vapor capture control device (part of the fuel tank vent tube system) attached to the fuel tank using a possibly faulty flange.

Due to the design features of the flange of the fuel tank vent tube, there is the possibility of internal stresses on the outer surface of the flange, which could cause cracks.

The crack may expand over time, eventually leading to a fuel leak, according to the Japanese carmaker.

Depending on the amount of fuel flowing out of the crack, and if there is an ignition source, this problem could increase the risk of a car fire.

All recalled vehicles’ fuel tank ventilation tube system, including the flange, will be replaced free of charge, Lexus announced, adding that the repair process takes about two hours to complete.  VNS

