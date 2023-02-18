Many foreign funds enjoy profits in January

VIETNAM, February 18 -

HÀ NỘI — After recording a difficult year with heavy losses in 2022, earlier this year a series of investment funds reported strong growth in profits.

In the recently published January performance report, Pyn Elite Fund announced that the fund's investment performance reached 10.33 per cent. This is the highest level this foreign fund has ever achieved in January since pouring capital into Việt Nam 10 years ago.

As of January 31, 2022, the net asset value per certificate of PYN Elite reached more than 436 Euros. Assets under management (AUM) amounted to more than 759 million euros, equivalent to VNĐ19.24 trillion, an increase of 77 million euros, equivalent to an increase of VNĐ1.9 trillion compared to the end of 2022.

The top 10 largest investments in the portfolio, which account for 86.9 per cent, included 5 banking stocks and VNFinLead ETF fund certificates simulating financial groups of banking, securities, and insurance. VNFinLead ETF has had the third consecutive month in the top 10 largest investments of PYN Elite Fund.

Lumen Vietnam Fund also recorded a growth performance of 14.11 per cent in January. The above performance was achieved thanks to the fund's focus on allocating industrial, real estate and financial stocks. January 2023 was the highest-performing January since the fund started operating in Việt Nam in 2013.

Vietnam Enterprise Investment Limited (VEIL), a fund under Dragon Capital, also recorded a positive performance of 10.9 per cent in January.

According to VEIL, the performance improved thanks to a more positive domestic and global macro outlook. Domestically, the easing of monetary policy, allowing liquidity to return to the market, coupled with an impressive 8 per cent economic recovery in 2022, the highest growth rate in ten years.

The top 10 stocks of VEIL currently include Asia Commercial Bank (ACB), Vpbank (VPB), Mobile World Group (MWG), Hoà Phát Group (HPG), Vietcombank (VCB), FPT Corporation (FPT), Becamex IDC Corp (IDC), PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation (PVS), Vinhomes (VHM) and Phú Nhuận Jewelry (PNJ).

Two other foreign funds including Vietnam Holding Limited and Vaneck Vectors Vietnam ETF also recorded positive performance in January 2023. Accordingly, Vietnam Holding Limited grew by 7.72 per cent and Vaneck Vectors Vietnam ETF recorded a yield of 9.09 per cent. VNS