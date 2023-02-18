Submit Release
Anti-dumping duties officially imposed on Chinese tables, chairs

VIETNAM, February 18 -  

 HÀ NỘI – The Ministry of Industry and Trade has decided to impose official anti-dumping duties on certain table and chair products from China.

Under Decision 235/QĐ-BCT, tariffs imposed on the Chinese chairs and tables will be  21.4 per cent and 35.2 per cent respectively.

Earlier, it said the investigations found out that tables and chairs imported from China at dumping prices have increased significantly as compared with both domestic consumption and production, causing damage to domestic production.

The ministry also decided to end anti-dumping investigations into some table and chair products from Malaysia, saying the volume of investigated imports is not big enough (below 3 per cent). VNS

