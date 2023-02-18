Vietnamese enterprises ready for digital transformation

VIETNAM, February 18 - HÀ NỘI — The impacts of COVID-19 and the complexity of the global situation have boosted Vietnamese enterprises in many industries, and they will continue to pursue digital transformation in 2022.

Orientation and strategy, people and organisation, and customer experience and omnichannel are the three aspects with the best digital transformation readiness, according to the Annual Report on Enterprise Digital Transformation 2022: "The readiness of Vietnamese enterprises for digital transformation."

The report also showed that there are eight key technologies – mobile internet, cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence, fintech, IoT, advanced robotics, and additive manufacturing – that are likely to help Vietnamese businesses transform.

In 2022, the number of surveyed businesses that are conducting digital transformation showed signs of increasing, and many businesses have also spent more or less on this activity after learning, researching, and consulting information in 2021. This change is mainly due to rising awareness, skills, and experience related to the community of leaders and human resources of the enterprise, the report stated.

According to the report, businesses have made a breakthrough in applying digital technologies in marketing, distribution, and omnichannel to enhance customer experience and care.

The readiness of businesses is also positive, with 12 out of the 16 surveyed industries scoring above the average rate of 2.5.

This means that most of the surveyed industries have been developing digitalisation goals in strategic planning, and creating management positions or separating digital transformation projects.

Industries with the highest rates of readiness in digital transformation are all those whose activities are closely related to production, goods transportation, and services, such as agriculture, forestry, and fishery; the manufacturing and processing industry; wholesale and retail, repair of motor vehicles; accommodation and catering services; or construction.

Agriculture, forestry, and fisheries have a readiness of 3, wholesale and retail have a readiness of 2.9, and manufacturing and processing have a readiness of 2.8, the report showed.

Trịnh Thị Hương, deputy director of Enterprises Development Agency, said: "The annual report on digital transformation of enterprises 2022 aims to raise general awareness of some technology trends in the world, understand the status, readiness of digital transformation, and learn from stories of digital transformation. This will help each business build its own appropriate digital transformation strategy, contributing to improved business efficiency and competitiveness."

The report, which is the result of a survey of 1,000 enterprises from various fields and industries across the country, was released on Thursday by the Enterprises Development Agency, which is part of the Ministry of Planning and Investment, and the US Agency for International Development (USAID). VNS