Global Chloroform Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2030 - Sustained Demand for Chloroform as a Solvent Propels Market Prospects
DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chloroform: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Chloroform Market to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Chloroform estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Technical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Alcohol Stabilized segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR
The Chloroform market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2030.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Chloroform: Market Outlook
- Global Economic Update
- World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics
- War, Inflation & High Cost of Living Crisis Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2022 & Beyond
- Inflationary Pressures Impact Global Economy
- Russia-Ukraine War Impact
- Chemical Industry Confronts Challenging Times Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak
- Global Chloroform Price Trends in 2022
- Competition
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 27 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- An Introduction to Chloroform
- Historical Perspective
- Production Technologies
- Sources of Chloroform in the Hydrologic System
- Key Applications of Chloroform
- Banned Applications of Chloroform
- Recent Market Activity
- WORLD BRANDS
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Chloroform Finds Wider Use as an Intermediate in Manufacture of Fluorocarbons & Refrigerants
- HCFC Phase Out Programs Impact Demand for Chloroform for Refrigerant Manufacture
- Sustained Demand for Chloroform as a Solvent Propels Market Prospects
- PTFE Polymers Production: A Prominent End-Use Market for Chloroform
- Growing Demand for Agrochemicals Bodes Well for Market Growth
- Rise in Demand for Chloroform from Biotechnology Sectors
- Phenol-Chloroform Extraction: A Preferred Technique to Extract Nucleic Acids
- Methyl Chloroform Market: Growing Use as Industrial Solvent Boosts Outlook
- Firefighting Applications Sustain Demand for Chloroform
- Novel Applications Aid Growth Prospects
- The Rise and Fall of Use of Chloroform as an Anesthetic
- Criminal Use of Chloroform Emerges as a Major Concern
- Harmful Effects of Chloroform on Human Body and Environment: A Key Market Challenge
- Chloroform Poses New Threat to Ozone Recovery
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lm1wz8
