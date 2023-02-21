Adeptus Partners Expands Royalty Audit and Contract Compliance Group

Adeptus Partners, LLC Hannah Roberts, Sr. Compliance Auditor Kathryn Simpson, Sr. Compliance Auditor

Leading accounting, advisory, and business management firm expands their depth and expertise in its Royalty Audit and Contract Compliance Group

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adeptus Partners, LLC, a solutions-based public accounting firm serving individuals and businesses for more than 30 years, is glad to announce the addition of two experienced forensic auditors to its Royalty Audit and Contract Compliance Practice.

Hannah Roberts, who is based in Adeptus’ Marina Del Rey office, possesses over 10 years of music publishing and record royalty experience. In addition to processing royalty statements for hundreds of recipients, she led the income tracking and desk audit teams in the royalty department of several major and independent music publishers and at a major label. Hannah will expand the Firm’s music royalty compliance auditing, financial due diligence, and litigation consulting capacity and capabilities.

Roberts joins Adeptus Partners’ Royalty Audit and Contract Compliance Group as a Sr. Compliance Auditor. Her internal working knowledge of music publishing and record royalty processing will enhance Adeptus’ ability to identify and quantify underreported royalties for PROs, music publishers, songwriters, record companies, and musicians.

"Hannah is a talented royalty auditor with relevant music industry knowledge, experience, and expertise. As the demand for our services continues to grow, we are delighted to have Hannah join our group," said Lewis Stark, Partner at Adeptus and leader of its Royalty Audit and Contract Compliance Group. “Finding someone with the music experience and skills Hannah offers is extremely challenging, and I look forward to working with her,” Stark adds.

Roberts states, “I am very excited to join the Adeptus team and move to the “other side” where I will be protecting royalty recipient’s rights and recovering underpaid royalties. Previously working at a major music publisher and record company will help me add value to the firm, its royalty compliance practice, and our clients.”

Kathryn Simpson also joins the Royalty Audit and Contract Compliance Group as a Sr. Compliance Auditor. She is based in the Adeptus Maryland office and possesses over six years of contract compliance auditing. As an auditor with the Defense Contract Audit Agency, Kathryn audited numerous multinational defense contractors in a variety of industries. Sorting through complex procurement agreements, she identified both monetary and non-monetary compliance issues and recovered tens of millions of dollars for the United States Treasury.

Kathryn will expand the Firm’s patent, trademark, and brand royalty compliance auditing and litigation consulting capacity and capabilities. She will also lead the Royalty Audit and Contract Compliance Group’s service line that focuses on vendor, landlord, and “most favored nations” contract compliance audits and examinations.

“We are thrilled to have Kathryn join our team. She brings unique experience and a diverse skill set that will enhance our current services and enable us to expand our service offerings,” Stark proclaimed.

Simpson notes, “I look forward to the incredible opportunity of working at Adeptus in its Royalty Compliance Group. The diversity of their practice and the companies they work with excites me. My experience auditing government contractors should translate to the private sector, and I can’t wait to find out.”

About Adeptus Partners

Adeptus Partners, LLC is a solutions-based certified public accounting, advisory, and business management firm located throughout the U.S. For over 30 years, the firm has serviced individuals and businesses on both a national and international level. Through their collaborative problem-solving approach, Adeptus helps clients make sense of their financial situations. Their experienced professionals stay informed of today's ever-changing tax and business regulatory laws and assist clients in addressing these complex rules in their business and personal affairs.

The firm’s Royalty Audit and Contract Compliance Group specializes in conducting forensic audits to recover underpaid royalties and profits or recover overpaid fees and expenses. The Group has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for its clients while providing a number of non-monetary benefits such as IP protection, business intelligence, and enhanced compliance prospectively.

