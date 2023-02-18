Rutland Barracks // Reckless Endangerment

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B404711

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 11/16/2021 at approximately 1751

INCIDENT LOCATION: Beacon Heights, Clarendon, VT

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Scott Ryan

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shrewsbury, Vermont

SUMMARY:

On November 16, 2021, at approximately 1751 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to report by a homeowner of a gunshot through the inside of her residence, located on Beacon Heights, in the Town of Clarendon. Troopers arrived on scene and discovered that a large caliber bullet had been fired into the residence and went through several walls and rooms inside the home before being lodged in an outside wall on the other side of the home. A lengthy investigation revealed that Scott Ryan had been hunting in a nearby field at the time of the incident and shot at a deer in the direction of the residence. Ryan’s round traveled through a small tree line before striking the residence. Ryan was processed at the Rutland Barracks and issued a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the charge of reckless endangerment. The Vermont State Police were assisted in this case by the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife Wardens.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 13 March 2023 @ 1000

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.