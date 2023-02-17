“Science meets Reality” – International Conference on “Systems Dynamics and Innovation in Food Networks
The objective of the conference is to provide a platform for interdisciplinary and creative discussions that generate new ideas for innovative and multidisciplinary research. Specifically, the conference focuses on analyzing the dynamics and interdependencies of the food system, identifying drivers for sustainable system dynamics among actors in the system (such as chain managers, consumers, agencies, policymakers, etc.), and promoting potential system innovations.