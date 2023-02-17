Internship on youth engagement in sustainable development
SEI Tallinn is looking for an intern to support researchers in its sustainable development programme in projects related to youth engagement and empowerment in the “green transition”.
Location: Tallinn, Estonia (working remotely is also possible)
Type of contract: Part- or full-time, 2 – 3 months
Deadline: 3 March 2023
Start date: ASAP
Language: English and knowledge of Estonian on a very good level (C1 or C2)
Funding: SEI Tallinn offers only unpaid internships.