Internship in sustainable spatial planning

SEI Tallinn is looking for an intern to support researchers in its sustainable development programme in assessing the sustainability of Estonian spatial planning practices.
Location: Tallinn, Estonia (working remotely is also possible) Type of contract: Part- or full-time, 2 months – 5 months Deadline: 3 March 2023 Start date: ASAP Language: English and knowledge of Estonian on at least B2 level Funding: SEI Tallinn offers only unpaid internships.
