Marketing Analytics Software Market Growth to Display CAGR of 13.9%

Marketing Analytics Software Market Value

Increasing use of social media channels and the rising use of big data analytics boost the growth of the global marketing analytics software market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global marketing analytics software market garnered $3.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $14.3 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Increasing use of social media channel, the rising employment of big data analytics, and the incremental need to gauge customer behavior drive the global marketing analytics software market. Based on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment accounted for the highest share in 2021. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global marketing analytics software market share.

On-premise segment held the highest share

Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global marketing analytics software market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The enterprise segment to manifest the highest Share through 2031

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global marketing analytics software market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the SMEs segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The social media marketing segment to manifest the highest Share through 2031

Based on application, the social media marketing segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding around one-third of the global marketing analytics software market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the content marketing segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

North America held the largest share

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global marketing analytics software market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global marketing analytics software market analyzed in the research include Accenture, Adobe Inc., Google, funnel.io, IBM corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Tableau Software LLC, Teradata Corporation, Improvado Inc.

