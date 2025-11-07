Food Recycler Market Supported by a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031

Food Recycler Market

Rising concern regarding efficient food waste management, rapid urbanization, and government initiatives like smart city, go green, etc. drive the market growth

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global food recycler industry generated $26.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $48.8 billion by 2031, witnessing with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.Rising concern regarding efficient food waste management, rapid urbanization, and government initiatives like smart city, go green, etc. drive the growth of the global food recycler market. However, the development of cold chain facilities and the rising trend of feeding people and animals among the population hamper the global market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements coupled with rising initiatives regarding food wastage management is expected to open new opportunities for the growth of the food recycler market during the forecast period.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06806 The market is witnessing significant opportunities owing to the rising concern of people regarding efficient food waste management will drive the growth of the food recycler market as with rising concern towards efficient waste management more consumers will prefer food recyclers. Along with this the rapid increase of urbanization and government initiatives like smart city, go green, etc. is expected to propel the growth of the food recycler market.A food recycler is a machine that is used in both commercial and household to recycle waste food into fertilizer or manure. Food wastage has emerged as a big challenge in all the countries around the globe. This has created a huge opportunity for food recyclers which can help overcome this situation. Recycling organic waste has emerged as a challenge in several economies which drives the demand for the food recycler industry in those economies.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-recycler-market/purchase-options The rapid increase of urbanization and government initiatives like smart city, go green, etc. will propel the growth of the food recycler market size . According to United Nations Conference on Trade and Development in 2010, 51.6% lived in urban areas. By 2020, the share of the urban population increased to 56.2%. It is generally higher in the developed (79.2% in 2020) than in the developing world (51.6%). According to an article by the World Resource Institute, food waste already comprises 50 to 70 percent of municipal solid waste in several Chinese cities, including Beijing and Shanghai. Along with this with a rise in urbanization, the number of people who are opting for proper waste management and are concerned regarding the environment will rise owing to this the food recycler market size will increase at a significant rate.According to the report of the National Library of Medicine, food supply chains are highly integrated and strongly dependent on global conditions. Therefore, economic, and political threats and natural disasters may disrupt their integrity. The COVID-19 pandemic has put into evidence the lack of resilience of food supply chains, leading to economic and social crises with global consequences resulting in negative food recycler market trends.With the removal of restrictions and everything getting normal, the food recycler market is recovering at a significant rate. The market is recovering since after the removal of restrictions commercial sector is coming back to normal with the opening of HoReCa and other commercial organizations like schools, colleges, and others which boosts the demand for the market along with this after the pandemic opening of new restaurants, hotels and others are back at the normal track. All such factors are expected to help the market to bounce back after the pandemic.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06806 Based on region, North America was the largest market in 2021, capturing nearly one-third of the global food recycler market size, and is expected to lead in terms of revenue in 2031. This is due to rising awareness among people regarding food waste management and government initiatives toward food waste management in the region. However, the market in Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the number of manufacturers of food recyclers, the huge population, and rapid urbanization in the region.Leading Market PlayersRidan Composting LimitedWEIMAR Enterprise Sdn BhdEcovimMEIKO Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KGCP GroupHungry Giant RecyclingOklin International Ltd.Hanmi Flexible Co., Ltd.Mentari Alam Eko (M) Sdn BhdKompakt,SmartCaraKollvik Recycling S.L.NinestarsSimplehumanJoseph Joseph Ltd.FoodCyclerNeterwala GroupBhor Engineering Pvt., Ltd.Emerson Electric Co.Renovare Environmental, Inc.Trending Reports:Organic Food and Beverages Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-food-beverage-market Polyphenol Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/polyphenol-market Cocoa Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cocoa-market-A11007

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.