Aircraft Interface Device Market to Surge USD 368.94 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Key Growth Drivers

Aircraft Interface Device

Fact that aircraft interface device improves the performance of electronic flight bag applications & reinforces the important safety features propels the growth

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global aircraft interface device industry was valued at $163.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $368.9 million by 2030, registering with a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2030.Aircraft interface device enhances the performance of electronic flight bag applications, reduces fuel burn and efficiency, and provides important safety features, which are expected to drive the aircraft interface device market during the forecast period. However, issues relating to the certification from regulatory bodies and rise in the vulnerability of flight systems and electric flight bags are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, benefits associated with advanced in-flight entertainment services and rise in demand for situational awareness are expected to offer lucrative opportunities in future.Download Report (232 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09711 The fact that aircraft interface device enhances the performance of electronic flight bag (EFB) applications and reinforces the important safety features drives the growth of the aircraft interface device market. On the other hand, issues relating to the certification from regulatory bodies and rise in vulnerability of flight systems and electric flight bags (EFBs) impede the growth to some extent. However, benefits associated with advanced in-flight entertainment services and increase in demand for situational awareness are expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.COVID-19 scenario-The outbreak of the pandemic led to strict lockdowns and banned domestic and international travel across the world, especially in the initial phase. This gave way to steep decrease in demand for air-travel and hindered the adoption of new technologies, into remodeling the aircraft technologies. This factor impacted the global aircraft interface device market negatively.Also, there have been delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of robust and innovative aircraft interface solutions across the world. Nevertheless, the global situation is getting better and the market is expected to revive soon.Interested to Procure The Data? Get It Now at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-interface-market/purchase-options The global aircraft interface device market is analyzed across connectivity, fit, aircraft type, and region. Based on connectivity, the wireless segment accounted for more than three-fourths of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost from 2021 to 2030. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 10.1% throughout the forecast period.Based on region, the market across North America held the major share in 2020, garnering around one-third of the global market. The same region would also cite the fastest CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2030. The other two provinces discussed in the report include Asia-Pacific, Europe and LAMEA.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09711 The leading market players analyzed in the global aircraft interface device market report include Astronics Corporation, Collins Aerospace, Elbit Systems Ltd., Skytrac Systems Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., The Boeing Company, SCI Technology, Inc., Anuvu, Teledyne Controls LLC, and Thales Group. These market players have incorporated different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated the global aircraft interface device market share in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities, technological developments by big players, rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making safer, convenient, and efficient data transmission devices. North America is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in regulations regarding the development of reliable and efficient aircraft interface technologies.Similar Reports:Electric Aircraft Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-aircraft-market Aircraft Electrification Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-electrification-market-A07105 Aircraft Fuel Systems Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-fuel-systems-market

