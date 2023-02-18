Dynamic Marketing Inc. to host inaugural Member Only In-person Expo
Dynamic Marketing Inc. (DMI), a leading supplier of household appliances for area retailers, is pleased to announce its first-ever Member Only Spring Expo.
We understand our retail members' challenges in staying competitive. From day one, DMI has been committed to helping our members save money and provide exceptional customer service..."HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamic Marketing Inc. (DMI), a leading supplier of household appliances for area retailers, is pleased to announce its first-ever Member Only Spring Expo.
The event is scheduled to begin at 9 AM on March 2 at The National Conference Center, 399 Monmouth St., East Windsor, NJ.
The Member Only Spring Expo is an exclusive event for Dynamic Marketing Inc.'s retail members. It is designed to give attendees access to exclusive deals and information about appliances from all major brands.
The event is the latest offering by DMI to unite with its members, provide valuable product knowledge, and create a networking atmosphere allowing fellow members, DMI staff, manufacturer reps, and business partners to connect.
"We are excited to host our first ever in-person Spring Expo," said Alan Joskowicz, DMI's Executive Director. "We understand our retail members' challenges in staying competitive. From day one, DMI has been committed to helping our members save money and provide exceptional customer service. This event is a great opportunity for our members to take advantage of numerous educational sessions, network with other retailers, and stay up-to-date on the latest industry trends."
The Member Only Spring Expo will feature a wide range of products from top brands in the industry, including Electrolux, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, LG, Bosch, and more.
"Dynamic Marketing Inc. has been serving the retail industry for over 65 years, and we are proud to continue our tradition of innovation and excellence with this exciting event," Joskowicz said. "We are confident that our members will find tremendous value in attending the Expo, and we look forward to seeing them there."
For more information about the event or to register, visit dmispringexpo.com
