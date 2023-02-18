Air and Marine Operations Breaks Ground on New Administration Building

LAREDO, Texas — Air and Marine Operations (AMO) will continue to upgrade and modernize its operating locations and facilities by breaking ground on the new Laredo Air Branch Administration building.

The new Laredo Air Branch Facility will include 14,236 square foot administrative operations building, a 32,000 square foot maintenance hangar, storage hangar, a 68,000 square foot aircraft parking apron and ramp, an aircraft wash and rinse rack, vehicle parking, hazardous material storage, enhanced lighting, signage, security fencing, and a communications tower.

CBP Air and Marine Operations Executive Director, Operations, Jonathan Miller, together with CBP OFAM leadership and federal, local elected officials, and stakeholders turn shovels to officially break ground on the new Laredo Air Branch facility.

“This new building will allow for AMO agents to better carry out their Homeland Security mission,” said Executive Director, Hunter Robinson. “We will be more able to rapidly respond to a variety of missions and operations with the enhanced facility features.”

The new facility will resolve overcrowding challenges existing with the current building, will allow Laredo Air Branch to expand operations and deploy resources more effectively, and will allow for better maintenance and servicing of assets.

The facility is expected to be completed in early 2024.

Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Air and Marine Operations. Follow us on Twitter at @CBPAMO.