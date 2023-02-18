Submit Release
Trade Show: AVALONFeb28

StartFebruary 28, 2023 MSTAll day eventEndMarch 5, 2023 MSTAll day event

The Idaho Department of Commerce will be exhibiting at the AVALON Airshow just outside of Melbourne, Australia. The trade show will take place February 28 – March 5, 2023 and Idaho Commerce is organizing an Idaho Pavilion to promote Idaho and Idaho companies through the shared space.

The AVALON Airshow takes place every other year and alternates with the Singapore Airshow. AVALON supports multiple ways to engage with government, industry and defense opportunities. This is an excellent opportunity for Idaho companies to gain significant international exposure.

Why AVALON?

  • The Asia Pacific region is undergoing major growth in defense and aviation, with budgets in many countries continuing to rise and an ever-increasing level of sophistication in technologies, equipment, systems and operational methods.
  • High levels of economic growth and technological development have resulted in growing demand for aviation and aerospace services, products and technology, right across the spectrum from General Aviation to airlines, air forces and space.
  • The 2019 event attracted participants from 37 countries, including:
  • 698 participating companies
  • 161 official industry and government delegations
  • 38,952 attendances across three dedicated industry days.

For more current information on Defense Opportunities in Australia please view this recent webinar by the U.S Commercial Service. The password is: ZhZSe2m7

For questions contact Tina Salisbury with Idaho Commerce.

