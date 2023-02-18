Request for Proposal: ICAP Launch – Early Stage Innovation Cluster Development

The Washington State Department of Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals to participate in a program supporting the formalization of industry ecosystems and development of future innovation clusters in the state.

Proposals Due: April 3, 2023, 5:00 PM, Pacific Time

Commerce will hold a combination of virtual and in person pre-proposal conferences for stakeholders to learn about program guidelines and ask questions. Both sessions will contain the same content, and all answers to questions from the session will be posted in the written Q&A document. Applicants are encouraged, but not required to attend one of the sessions.

Virtual

Registration links will also be posted on the ICAPWashington.Org launch page.

In person

An additional in person pre-proposal conference is being finalized. Commerce will issue an amendment with conference details and also post to the ICAPWashington.Org launch page.