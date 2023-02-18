Submit Release
News Search

There were 453 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,274 in the last 365 days.

Request for Proposal: ICAP Launch – Early Stage Innovation Cluster Development

The Washington State Department of Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals to participate in a program supporting the formalization of industry ecosystems and development of future innovation clusters in the state.

Proposals Due: April 3, 2023, 5:00 PM, Pacific Time

Commerce will hold a combination of virtual and in person pre-proposal conferences for stakeholders to learn about program guidelines and ask questions. Both sessions will contain the same content, and all answers to questions from the session will be posted in the written Q&A document. Applicants are encouraged, but not required to attend one of the sessions.

Virtual

Registration links will also be posted on the ICAPWashington.Org launch page.

In person

An additional in person pre-proposal conference is being finalized. Commerce will issue an amendment with conference details and also post to the ICAPWashington.Org launch page.

You just read:

Request for Proposal: ICAP Launch – Early Stage Innovation Cluster Development

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.