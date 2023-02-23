German drug development company PROSION Therapeutics selects CDD Vault to host its R&D data
EINPresswire.com/ -- PROSION Therapeutics, a German drug development company that addresses targets previously considered undruggable, has selected CDD Vault as the informatics platform to manage data related to its research and development activities.
PROSION Therapeutics has developed a library of unique Proline-derived chemical building blocks, called ProMs, that are combined to target proline rich motif (PRM) binding domains. These targets are known to play key-roles in a multitude of pathologies, e.g. cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer’s, cardiovascular diseases, and immune-meditated disorders.
CDD Vault, a secure, hosted data management system, facilitates the data handling of the company’s research and development activities, including related assay data. CDD provides a turnkey solution with end-to-end support which enables research-based companies to focus on discoveries without the distraction of data handling.
"We selected CDD Vault because it has all the functionalities that we needed and provided great support that helped us to get started very rapidly" said Dr. Matthias Müller, Head of Biochemistry, from PROSION Therapeutics. "We have been using the platform productively for a few months now and are seeing the benefits of having the data organized and being able to search and analyse at the stroke of a key."
"We are delighted to welcome PROSION Therapeutics to the ever growing CDD Vault user community. PROSION's novel approach for undruggable targets generates data on on-going basis which is where CDD Vault shines", said Dr. Barry Bunin, CEO of CDD. "This helps us cement our presence in Germany at a time when we are expanding in various geographies."
About Prosion
PROSION Therapeutics is a drug development company with a proprietary platform that addresses highly unmet medical needs by unlocking undruggables. Starting off in oncology, PROSION Therapeutics mission is to develop new drugs against hard-to-treat diseases with the vision to directly benefit patients’ survival and overall quality of life. As of 2022, PROSION Therapeutics is backed by the European Commission through their prestigious EIC Accelerator.
About Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc.
CDD’s (www.collaborativedrug.com) flagship product, “CDD Vault®”, is used to manage chemical registration, structure-activity relationships (SAR), and securely scale collaborations. CDD Vault® is a hosted database solution for secure management and sharing of biological and chemical data. It lets you intuitively organize chemical structures and biological study data, and collaborate with internal or external partners through an easy to use web interface. Available modules within CDD Vault include Activity & Registration, Visualization, Inventory, and ELN.
