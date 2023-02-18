Submit Release
News Search

There were 533 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,460 in the last 365 days.

Schuman Shelf | Differentiated cooperation in EU foreign policy

'Differentiated cooperation' refers to a mode of governance that allows EU member states to work together in a non-uniform manner, through voluntary policy coordination in specific policy domains. This special issue co-edited by Monika Sus and Maria Giulia Amadio Viceré explores the pros and cons of differentiated cooperation for European Union foreign policy.

The publication, consisting of six articles, stresses the relevance of guaranteeing European Union’s ability to act together in a coordinated way to effectively defend its interests and alerts on the dangers of fragmentation in this field:

"(...) without institutional mechanism channeling the unfolding of differentiated cooperation, this mode of governance may lead to a decrease of the consistency and accountability of EU foreign policy due to the lack of coordination between member states and fragmentation it brings."

Moreover, it tackles differentiation processes occurring not only in the EU, but also in global governance more broadly.

You just read:

Schuman Shelf | Differentiated cooperation in EU foreign policy

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.