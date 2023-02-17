Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Southwest Florida Water Management District

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of James Holton, Dustin Rowland, and Robert Stern to the Southwest Florida Water Management District.

James Holton

Holton, of St. Petersburg, is the President and Owner of JWH Properties, Inc, MHH Enterprises, Inc, and James W. Holton, P.A. He was previously appointed to the Citizens Property Insurance Corporation Board of Governors and the Pinellas County Economic Development Council. Holton earned his bachelor’s degree from Stanford University and his master’s degree and juris doctor from Boston University.

Dustin Rowland

Rowland, of Dade City, is the President and Owner of Rowland Truck Lines. He currently serves as a member of the Pasco County Fair Board as well as the National and Florida’s Cattlemen’s Association. Rowland is a former board member of Habitat for Humanity.

Robert Stern

Stern, of Tampa, is a Partner and Attorney for Trenam Law. He previously served on the University of Florida Board of Trustees and is the former President of the University of Florida National Alumni Association. Stern earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and his juris doctor from the University of Florida.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

