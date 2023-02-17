Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Eleven to the Florida Building Commission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of James Batts, David Compton, Brian Langille, Asael Marrero, Bradley Schiffer, Frederick Schilling Jr., and Stephen Wilcox and the reappointment of Michael Bourré, David John, James Schock, and Brian Swope to the Florida Building Commission.

James Batts

Batts is the President of the Batts Company. He is the former President and current member of the Florida Swimming Pool Association. Batts is also the former Chairman and current member of the Contractor’s Review Board of St. Johns County.

David Compton

Compton is the President of Urbaneering Construction Corporation and the Senior Vice President of JS Held, LLC. He is the former President and current member of the Florida Structural Engineers Association. Compton earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil engineering from the University of South Florida.

Brian Langille

Langille is the Assistant Director of the Clearwater Gas System. He is the Chairman of the Building Codes Committee of the Florida Natural Gas Association and previously served as President of the Pinellas Chapter of the Florida Engineering Society. Langille earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of South Florida.

Asael Marrero

Marrero is the Building Director for the City of Miami. He is a veteran of the United States Army Reserve and currently serves as a member of the American Institute of Architects. Marrero earned his bachelor’s degree in architectural studies from Florida International University and his bachelor’s degree in architecture from Florida Atlantic University.

Bradley Schiffer

Schiffer is the Owner of Brad Schiffer/Taxis Inc. He is the former Southwest Florida Chapter President of the American Institute of Architects and a current member of the International Code Council. Schiffer earned his bachelor’s degree in architecture from The Ohio State University.

Frederick Schilling Jr.

Schilling is the President and Master Plumber of Pipeline Plumbing Services of Broward. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force. Schilling is the Vice President of Plumbers Without Borders and serves as a representative on the World Plumbing Council.

Stephen Wilcox

Wilcox is the Building Official for the Sumter County Board of County Commissioners. Previously, he was a Plans Examiner for the Sumter County Board of County Commissioners. Wilcox is a member of the Building Officials of Florida.

Michael Bourré

Bourré is the President and Founder of Bourré Construction Group. He is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He is the immediate past President of the Florida Home Builders Association and the immediate past chair of the Clay County Planning Commission. Bourré received his bachelor’s degree in construction management from the University of Florida.

David John

John is the President of Air Distribution Consultants International, LLC. He has held multiple positions within the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers and was listed as a recipient of their Distinguished Service Award. John earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Vermont.

James Schock

Schock is the Senior Plans Examiner for St. Johns County. He is a veteran of the United States Army Corp of Engineers, and previously served as the Building Official for the City of Jacksonville. Schock earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Drexel University.

Brian Swope

Swope is the Vice President of the Tampa Roofing Company. He is the Chairman of the Roofing Technical Advisory Committee and past President of the Florida Roofing and Sheetmetal Association. Swope earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Mississippi.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

###