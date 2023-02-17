Submit Release
News Search

There were 544 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,403 in the last 365 days.

Burgum supports lawsuit filed in North Dakota by 24 states challenging new Waters of the U.S. rule

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum issued the following statement today regarding a lawsuit filed in North Dakota challenging the Biden administration’s new Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule.

North Dakota is one of 23 states that joined West Virginia in bringing the lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, asking a federal judge to declare the rule unlawful and vacate it.

The EPA and Army Corps of Engineers published the final WOTUS rule in the Federal Register on Jan. 18. It repeals the definition of WOTUS that the Trump administration adopted in 2020 in its Navigable Waters Protection Rule. The final rule takes effect 60 days after it is published, unless legal action delays it. North Dakota is a co-leader in the lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court for the District of North Dakota.

“This overreaching rule would wrongly classify nearly every stream, pond and wetland as a federally managed water, creating confusion and driving up costs for consumers by unlawfully restricting the activities of farmers, ranchers, builders and landowners across the country, especially in North Dakota,” Burgum said. “We’re grateful for Attorney General Wrigley’s successful efforts to get this lawsuit filed in North Dakota, as our many wetlands and waterways make our state particularly susceptible to this misguided rule. In North Dakota, we continue to exercise our state’s authority to protect our own waters from pollution, and as a result we have some of the cleanest air and water in the nation.”

The 24 states involved in the lawsuit are Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.

You just read:

Burgum supports lawsuit filed in North Dakota by 24 states challenging new Waters of the U.S. rule

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.