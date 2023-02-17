Legacy Farms Offers Free Bed & Breakfast for Wedding Couples

Photo by Ace Photography

Legacy Farms, an all-inclusive wedding venue in Nashville, TN, is offering free lodging and breakfast for couples who book a Sunday or weekday wedding in 2023.

The bed and breakfast offer can be used for up to 20 guests. Couples can choose to use it the night before the wedding or the night of the wedding. Most couples book the bed and breakfast for the night before their wedding, so they can wake up and get ready for their wedding leisurely while enjoying a hot breakfast.

“I wanted to give back to the community and provide something extra special for their wedding day,” said Kellie Bryson, owner of Legacy Farms.

The bed and breakfast option is available in the onsite lodging mansion, The Manor. The Manor is a historic Antebellum-style manor that has been restored and furnished with beautifully appointed decor. It features an expansive foyer, private verandas, seven fireplaces, an outdoor balcony, seven guest rooms, a morning room, and a large gathering area on the ground floor.

Breakfast options at The Manor include hot items, including vegetarian burritos, sausage and cheese burritos, french toast, bacon, and sausage. The breakfast also includes continental breakfast items: seasonal fresh fruit, cold cereal, bagels and cream cheese, oatmeal, and granola bars. Beverages include coffee, hot tea, and juices.

Couples interested in this special offer should visit Legacy Farm’s website. In addition to lodging and breakfast for 20 guests, the wedding package includes private venue rental for 14 hours, a dedicated wedding planner, a wedding coordinator, plated or buffet-style catering, cocktails, flowers, decor, a DJ, and a photo booth. Legacy Farms’ in-house team handles wedding planning, coordinating, setting up, and cleaning.

About Legacy Farms

Spanning 22 acres of gorgeous countryside, Legacy Farms reigns as middle Tennessee’s premier destination wedding venue. A favorite for weekend wedding getaways, overnight lodging, and everything in between, this sprawling property features all–inclusive packages, on-site catering, stunning indoor and outdoor event spaces, getting-ready suites, a professional wedding planner and staff, and beautiful rentals and decor. The venue offers elopement packages, mini packages, and full wedding packages.

Media Contact

Legacy Farms

Kellie Bryson

(615) 321-2394

United States