New La Ronge Long-Term Care Centre Proceeding to Request for Proposals

CANADA, February 17 - Released on February 17, 2023

Three (3) teams are moving forward to the second stage of procurement for the new La Ronge Long-Term Care Centre. The three-story, two-wing facility will include up to 80 resident rooms, kitchen and living areas, tub rooms, family rooms, a traditional healing space, a serenity room, a commercial kitchen, and Home Care, including wound care, dental, and podiatry suites.

"I am pleased to see this project moving to the next important phase of procurement," Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "The new long-term care home will allow La Ronge and area seniors to remain closer to family which is so important to maintaining strong social connections and good mental health."

Eight teams responded to the Request for Qualifications which closed on October 26, 2022. After evaluating the responses, three teams have been invited to move forward to the Stage 2 Request for Proposals (RFP) stage:

Graham Construction

Quorex Construction Services Ltd.

Wright Construction Western Inc.

Graham Construction was founded in Saskatchewan in 1926. Graham has delivered projects such as the Dr. F.H. Wigmore Regional Hospital in Moose Jaw, the Southwest Integrated Healthcare Facility in Maple Creek, and the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital in Saskatoon.

Quorex Construction Services Ltd. was founded in Saskatchewan in 1987. Quorex has delivered projects such as the Pasqua First Nations Elder's Centre and Long-Term Care facility, the Red Earth Cree Nation Health Centre and the Hospice at Glengarda in Saskatoon.

Saskatoon-based Wright Construction Western Inc. has been operating in Saskatchewan since 1905. The Wright Construction Western Inc. team recently constructed the new Legacy Park Elementary School and community recreation centre in Weyburn.

"It's very exciting to see this project moving one step closer to construction," Athabasca MLA Jim Lemaigre said. "Residents will have excellent care at this new facility, while allowing them to remain close to family and friends."

This project also includes renovating the existing 16 bed long-term care space to provide increased Health Centre space and improve several program areas, including home care, therapies, an adult day program, and a new hemodialysis unit. The new long-term care facility will be built adjacent to and connected to the existing Health Centre, which will remain open during the renovation work.

"With this next step in the procurement process, the SHA, the Tri-Community area of Lac La Ronge, and surrounding communities look to the future of long-term care delivery in the Far Northeast," Saskatchewan Health Authority Physician Executive, Integrated Northern Health Dr. Stephanie Young said. "The construction of the new care home will also bring about an adult day program as well as expanded therapies space and additional services for our health center, such as hemodialysis, for our patients, residents, and communities. The improved access to numerous services have been long awaited and will work toward providing improved, expanded, culturally safe services closer to home for our people of the Far Northeast."

The new facility will be owned and operated by the Saskatchewan Health Authority. The RFP closes in mid-March 2023, and the proponent will be selected following the evaluation process. Construction is expected to start in the Spring/Summer of 2023.

