Denis Manturov meets with Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan Marat Karabayev

RUSSIA, February 17 - The discussion focused on the current bilateral trade and industrial cooperation agenda.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov had a meeting with Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Marat Karabayev. They discussed the current bilateral trade and industrial cooperation agenda.

The sides specifically focused on mutual trade, which showed growth in 2022 despite external challenges, which indicates Russian and Kazakhstani companies’ interest in developing productive relations.

Denis Manturov stressed the importance of the Innoprom Fair for the expansion of cooperation.

“I am sure that Kazakhstan’s participation in the International Industrial Trade Fair Innoprom in 2022, as a partner country, lent an important impetus to further expansion of our cooperation. This year, Innoprom Kazakhstan will take place in Astana for the first time. I am confident that the event will be well organised and will contribute to the further expansion of our cooperation,” the deputy prime minister and minister of industry and trade added.

Denis Manturov and Marat Karabayev also discussed the ongoing implementation of key industrial cooperation projects in automotive, railway engineering, metallurgy, chemical industry, building materials and other industries.

