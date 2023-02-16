Submit Release
Mikhail Mishustin sent condolences to Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda over the loss of life and the destruction caused by the avalanche

RUSSIA, February 16 - Mr Prime Minister,

On behalf of the Government of the Russian Federation, and from me personally, I want to express my deepest sympathy over the loss of life and the destruction caused by the avalanche in the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region of the Republic of Tajikistan.

I ask you, Mr Prime Minister, to convey our words of compassion and support to the families and friends of the victims and our wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

Mikhail Mishustin. 

