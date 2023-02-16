Mikhail Mishustin sent condolences to Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda over the loss of life and the destruction caused by the avalanche

On behalf of the Government of
the Russian Federation, and from me personally, I want to express my deepest
sympathy over the loss of life and the destruction caused by the avalanche in
the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region of the Republic of Tajikistan.
I ask you, Mr Prime Minister,
to convey our words of compassion and support to the families and friends of
the victims and our wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.
Mikhail Mishustin.
