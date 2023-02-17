Submit Release
EMU Offers Psychosocial Support Activities For Teachers

Eastern Mediterranean University Psychological Counseling, Guidance and Research Center (EMU-PDRAM), EMU Faculty of Arts and Sciences Psychology Department, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ministry of Health, Ministry of National Education and Clinical Psychologists, Psychiatrists and Psychological Counselors operating under the Famagusta Municipality took the first steps for psychosocial support activities for teachers in primary and secondary schools.

Famagusta and İskele Region Participated

At 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, 15 February, 2023, the first day of the said organisation, a meeting was held at Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Hall with psychological counselors working in primary and secondary schools in Famagusta and İskele Region. In the meeting, while emotional transfer activities regarding the negative effects of the earthquake were carried out, information and recommendations on the steps of maintaining psychological well-being and psychological first aid after the earthquake were shared. The Psychosocial Support Meeting was concluded by answering questions about the appropriate classroom layout, attitudes and approaches that could be created in the first days of school.

Famagusta Turkish Maarif College Teachers Also Participated

On Thursday, 16 February, 2023, at 09:00 a.m., the teachers of Famagusta Turkish Maarif College, who have experienced the highest fatalities in the earthquake disaster in Turkey, took part in the organisation held at Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Hall.

In the said session, during which the feelings and thoughts that emerged after the losses were shared, the healthy management of the situations that may be encountered at the schools to be opened on Monday, 20 February, 2023 was emphasized. It was also highlighted that psychosocial support activities will continue with smaller groups at schools in the Famagusta region in the coming days.

