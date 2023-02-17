Mawlid-I Sharif Recited In EMU For Those Who Have Lost Lives In The Earthquake Disaster

With the joint organisation of Eastern Mediterranean University, EMU Personnel Union (EMU-PERSEN), EMU Academic Staff Union (EMU-SEN), EMU Unity and Solidarity Union (EMU- BİRSEN), EMU Staff Solidarity Association (EMU-DER), EMU Alumni Solidarity Association (EMU-MEZDER) and EMU Employees Cooperative Ltd. (EMU-COOP), Mawlid-i Sharif recited in EMU for EMU students, graduates, families, all citizens of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Republic of Turkey and other countries who have lost their lives in the earthquake disaster that took place in the Republic of Turkey on 6 February, 2023.

The said event took place on Friday, 17 February 2023 between 11:30 and 12:30 at EMU II. Selim Mosque Islam Culture Center opposite EMU Yasin Düşüner Stadium. EMU Board of Trustees President Dr. Erdal Özcenk, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın and Vice Rectors were also present at Mawlid-i Sharif, which garnered high participation of the EMU staff, students and members of the public.