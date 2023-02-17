Identification Survey of The Needs of The Students Affected by The Recent Earthquake.

For the university to take concrete and accurate decisions, identification of the needs of the students affected by the recent earthquake is essential. To cater for this purpose, surveys in Turkish and English have been developed. You can reach these surveys by clicking the tab Student Needs Analysis Form. We kindly ask our students to respond these surveys on a voluntary basis. For further inquiries, students may send their questions either to psychology@emu.edu.tr or deprem.yardim@emu.edu.tr.
Eastern Mediterranean University
