US Artificial Disc Market Has Seen Exceptional Growth in 2022, Driven by Zimvie, Centinel Spine, and Orthofix

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research ("iData") is a leading global consulting and market research firm that has released updated insights on the U.S. spine artificial disc replacement market. Through its detailed analysis of key brand metrics such as average selling prices (ASPs), revenue by brand, market share by revenue, market share by unit, and total units sold, iData reveals encouraging trends in the market. After experiencing a significant downturn in Q2 of 2020 due to the global pandemic, there has been a remarkable rebound in both revenue and units sold by brand. In fact, the positive trend has continued into 2022, with Q2 and Q3 of this past year demonstrating impressive growth, allowing revenue and units sold to reach pre-pandemic levels.

iData’s analysts utilized primary data from 1000s of reporting hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) to gather accurate data and sales information for the updated reports. After combining this with rigorous primary research, ongoing for over a decade, a cross-verified and highly accurate depiction of the market was developed.

iData’s comprehensive analysis of the U.S. spine artificial disc replacement market assessed several companies and over 150 SKUs across various market segments and subsegments, including lumbar and cervical. The results of the updated market analysis were in line with expectations. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a significant decrease in both revenue and units sold. Despite the market disruption, the aggregate data suggests that the companies have returned to pre-pandemic levels and are actively pursuing growth opportunities.

​​ZimVie (previously known as Zimmer Biomet) has emerged as the clear leader in the spine artificial disc market when looking at Q1 ’22 to Q3 ’22. With the highest overall revenue and the largest number of units sold, ZimVie has set a new standard for excellence in this industry. Centinel Spine was able to achieve the second-highest market share position, both in terms of revenue and units sold, further demonstrating the strength and growth potential of this innovative company. Orthofix ranked third in the market, with lower revenue and units sold, but continues to show promise with their cutting-edge products and forward-thinking approach. ​​Despite not ranking in the top three, NuVasive has shown impressive growth in the spine artificial disc market with their Simplify device. This is particularly noteworthy considering the device was only released towards the end of 2020. With its innovative design and promising results, the Simplify device is quickly gaining recognition and market share in this industry.

