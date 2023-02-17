Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault, DUI #1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23B1001149

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Groh                            

STATION: Westminster Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: February 17th, 2023, at approximately 6:39 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Goodaleville Road, Londonderry, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, DUI #1

ACCUSED: Benjamin G. Pacheco

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic abuse.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On February 17th, 2023, at approximately 6:39 AM, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks received a report of a domestic assault that had occurred on Goodaleville Road in the Town of Londonderry, Vermont. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle and was subsequently stopped by Winhall Police. Investigation of the incident resulted in the arrest of 30-year-old Benjamin G. Pacheco for Domestic Assault and DUI. Pacheco is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division on 02/21/2023 to answer to the charge of Domestic Assault and Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on 03/06/2023 to answer to the charge of Driving Under the Influence and was released on conditions after processing.

 

 

LODGED: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division; Vermont Superior Court, Bennington Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/21/2023, 03/06/2023

             

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Brandon Groh

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

 

