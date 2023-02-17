Submit Release
Mau Sanchez of Gurupresario hosts Award-Winning Filmmaker and Writer Bryan Ramirez on the Gurupresario Podcast

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bryan Ramirez is an award-winning filmmaker from San Antonio, TX. In 2010, Bryan wrote, produced, and directed his first feature film "Line of Duty aka Mission Park" (Lionsgate) and acquired national distribution through Lionsgate. Bryan was the Executive Producer of "Entertainment" (Magnolia Pictures) which premiered at Sundance Film Festival 2015.

Mau Sanchez, founder and Managing Director of the strategic planning and marketing company GURUPRESARIO invited Bryan Ramirez to his recording studio in San Antonio, TX to participate in a conversation about where he started and where he’s found today as an award-winning filmmaker.

Join the Gurupresario Podcast as we sit down with Bryan to discuss film, movie making, and the importance of pursuing one’s passions.

The entire episode of the Gurupresario Podcast can be viewed and listened to on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcast linked below:

Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5FsyieS089Jgp6dlbBHiwo
Listen on Apple Podcast: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gurupresario/id1414069248
Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/ZOay-VI54OM

About Mau Sanchez & GURUPRESARIO
Mau Sanchez is the founder and Managing Director of the strategic planning and marketing company GURUPRESARIO. Mau started his career in finance in 2008 while completing his bachelor's degree in economics and finance at University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, TX. At the peak of the recession, Mau began trading spot forex and futures markets full time. During his last year at UIW, Mau began managing forex pool funds with a strategy and focus on trading foreign and domestic monetary policy. In 2013, Mau joined a private group in New York City as a junior bond trader. Mau and his New York City based team shared the task of managing high yield investments and researching securities for the firm. Today, Mau still employs the same macroeconomic top-down approach in analyzing markets as he did at the beginning of his Wallstreet career. Mau specializes in crafting and managing portfolios for his clients by acquiring market insight, closely monitoring monetary policy, and back testing investment strategies in global markets. Mau is a natural born entrepreneur that continues to fuel his passions in finance while leading the strategic growth & multimedia agency (GURUPRESARIO) by partnering with select entrepreneurs in their respective industries.

