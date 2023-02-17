Submit Release
Balfour Capital Is Pleased To Announce Additional Expansion In Europe

LUXEMBOURG, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Balfour Capital Group is pleased to announce that Johan Boos will be joining the independent Sales Group with a primary focus on procuring High Net Worth clients and Family Offices.

Johan will be spearheading his own independent team, in order to establish investment strategies with the Algorithmic Investment group under the tutelage of Steve Alain Lawrence and Daniel Greenwood. The hedge fund team has over 30 years of investment experience

Johan Boos brings close to a decade of experience within financial markets; he started his career at the Union Bank of Switzerland, in their Wealth Management division in Lucerne, Switzerland. At UBS he advised and invested on behalf of his clients in a number of asset classes including equities, foreign exchange, indices ,bonds and global derivatives in the commodity markets globally. After a successful stint at UBS, Johan established Boos Investments Sarl where – as Managing Partner – he successfully advised his clients in the physical commodity markets, and hedge fund trading strategies .

Balfour Capital Group will continue to expand its global presence and footprint - with high quality service and best in class technology - by seeking world class independent advisors who need access to the global markets, superior execution , and excellent pricing.

Melissa clarke
Balfour Capital Group
+44 2038331755
email us here

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


