The Importance of Foot Health
New Data Highlights the Risks for People with Diabetes and Offers Simple Tips for Good Foot CareBRIGHTON, UK, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data from the UK government reveals that there were 171,759 foot disease-related hospital admissions for patients with diabetes during the three-year period of 2017/18 to 2019/20. This highlights the importance of taking care of your feet, especially for those with diabetes.
Many people often overlook the health of their feet, but it is essential to look after them to maintain good overall health. Foot problems can affect people of all ages and if left untreated, can cause pain, discomfort, and even lead to more serious issues. It is particularly important for people with diabetes to take care of their feet as they are at higher risk of developing complications such as nerve damage and poor circulation.
There are many simple ways people can take care of their feet, including regularly washing and drying them, keeping them moisturised, and wearing comfortable, well-fitting shoes. It is also important for people to inspect their feet daily for any cuts, blisters, or sores and to seek medical attention if they notice any changes or have any concerns.
According to Ellie Deak from Sole Remedy, a company specialising in foot care products, "Foot health is often overlooked, but it is vital that people take care of their feet to maintain good overall health. People with diabetes, in particular, should be vigilant and check their feet regularly for any changes. It's important to catch any problems early and seek medical attention if necessary."
In addition to self-care, regular check-ups with a healthcare professional are essential, especially for people with diabetes.
Foot care is crucial for maintaining overall health and well-being. By following simple foot care practices and seeking medical attention when necessary, people can prevent foot-related health issues and enjoy happy and healthy feet.
