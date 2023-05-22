Submit Release
News Search

There were 330 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,885 in the last 365 days.

Prioritising Health: The Path to a Happier Life

Over a Third of Men and Almost Half of Women Not Active Enough for Good Health

BRIGHTON, UK, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's fast-paced world, taking care of our health can often take a back seat to our busy lives. However, this is a mistake that can have serious consequences for both our short-term and long-term well-being. According to gov.uk, around 34% of men and 42% of women in the UK are not active enough for good health, which is a concerning statistic.

The benefits of a healthier lifestyle cannot be overstated. Regular exercise and a balanced diet can help prevent and manage over 20 chronic conditions and diseases, including some cancers, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and depression. In addition, a healthy lifestyle can improve mental health, reduce stress, and improve overall quality of life.

Scott Reid, the founder of Focus Performance, a UK-based sports supplements brand, emphasises the importance of a healthy lifestyle: "As someone who has witnessed the transformative power of exercise and healthy lifestyle choices, I cannot stress enough the importance of prioritising your health. Whether it's through regular physical activity, eating a balanced diet, or managing your stress levels, there are simple steps you can take to improve your overall well-being. By investing in your health, you'll not only feel better in the present moment but also set yourself up for a happier, more fulfilling future."

In order to prioritise our health, we need to make a conscious effort to make lifestyle changes that promote overall well-being. This includes regular exercise, healthy eating habits, and getting enough sleep. It's important to start small and gradually build healthy habits over time.

By making healthy choices, we can prevent the onset of chronic diseases and improve our overall health and well-being. Let's start taking our health seriously and make a commitment to live a healthier lifestyle.

Scott Reid
Focus Performance
+443300940194 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

You just read:

Prioritising Health: The Path to a Happier Life

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more