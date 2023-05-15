Homeless Pets Crisis: The Alarming Stats and How to Help
1.1 Million Pets Without a Home in the UKBRIGHTON, UK, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The number of pets without a home in the UK is a growing concern that cannot be ignored. According to Pet Keen, approximately 250,000 animals are taken to rescues every year, and there are currently 1.1 million homeless pets living in the UK. Shockingly, 21 dogs are euthanised every day because they can't be rehomed.
These statistics are staggering, and the problem is only getting worse. In just six years, an unneutered female dog and her offspring can produce a shocking 67,000 puppies, contributing to the pet homelessness crisis.
While only 17% of owners adopt their dogs from shelters and rescues, there are steps that every pet owner can take to help. One of the most important is to spay or neuter your pets. This simple procedure can go a long way in reducing the number of unwanted pets.
Amy Cook from My Itchy Dog believes that the Covid lockdown has also played a role in the pet homelessness crisis. "A quarter of new dog owners impulse bought puppies during Covid lockdown," she notes, "and 15% of new dog owners admit they weren't ready for a new puppy." This has contributed to the growing number of stray dogs living on UK streets, which is believed to be around 67,000.
It's crucial that pet owners take responsibility for their pets and ensure that they are properly cared for. This means considering adoption and supporting animal rescue organizations, as well as taking steps to prevent pet homelessness in the first place.
