Upcoming trapper and wolf trapper education courses

Attention trappers: New Idaho trappers, as well as anyone who did not purchase an Idaho trapping license prior to July 1, 2011, must attend and pass a trapper education class in order to purchase an Idaho trapping license. All wolf trappers, regardless of prior trapping experience, must also attend an Idaho wolf trapper education class in order to trap wolves. A number of trapper and wolf trapper education classes have been posted for the Clearwater Region and elsewhere in Idaho. Please visit our website or the links below for a complete list of upcoming classes. Students can register online or in person at any IDFG Office. Please call the Clearwater Regional Office with questions, 208-799-5010.

Trapper education classes:

https://register-ed.com/programs/idaho/149-trapper-certification-instructor-led-course

Wolf trapper education classes:

https://register-ed.com/programs/idaho/148-wolf-trapper-certification-instructor-led-course