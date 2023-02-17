Submit Release
News Search

There were 566 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,483 in the last 365 days.

Upcoming trapper and wolf trapper education courses

Attention trappers:  New Idaho trappers, as well as anyone who did not purchase an Idaho trapping license prior to July 1, 2011, must attend and pass a trapper education class in order to purchase an Idaho trapping license.  All wolf trappers, regardless of prior trapping experience, must also attend an Idaho wolf trapper education class in order to trap wolves.  A number of trapper and wolf trapper education classes have been posted for the Clearwater Region and elsewhere in Idaho.  Please visit our website or the links below for a complete list of upcoming classes.  Students can register online or in person at any IDFG Office.  Please call the Clearwater Regional Office with questions, 208-799-5010.

Trapper education classes:

https://register-ed.com/programs/idaho/149-trapper-certification-instructor-led-course

Wolf trapper education classes:

https://register-ed.com/programs/idaho/148-wolf-trapper-certification-instructor-led-course

You just read:

Upcoming trapper and wolf trapper education courses

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.