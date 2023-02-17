Submit Release
News Search

There were 569 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,423 in the last 365 days.

Fish and Game to provide a community presentation on ornamental yew identification in Ketchum

Over the past several years, wildlife throughout the Wood River Valley has died after eating Japanese yew, a banned, ornamental plant often found in landscaping around homes and businesses across Idaho. Over the last two years, over 20 elk and two moose have died after eating yew. 

Even with a 2016 Blaine County ordinance that bans possessing and planting yew, ordinance number 2016-01, which has also been adopted by the cities of Ketchum and Hailey, the plant continues to be found in many parts of the county and in Wood River Valley communities.

You just read:

Fish and Game to provide a community presentation on ornamental yew identification in Ketchum

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.