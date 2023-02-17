Fish and Game to provide a community presentation on ornamental yew identification in Ketchum

Over the past several years, wildlife throughout the Wood River Valley has died after eating Japanese yew, a banned, ornamental plant often found in landscaping around homes and businesses across Idaho. Over the last two years, over 20 elk and two moose have died after eating yew.

Even with a 2016 Blaine County ordinance that bans possessing and planting yew, ordinance number 2016-01, which has also been adopted by the cities of Ketchum and Hailey, the plant continues to be found in many parts of the county and in Wood River Valley communities.