CHAMPS Male Mentoring Program Awarded a 2023 Community Grant Through Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand's Black Community Commitment

C.H.A.M.P.S. Male Mentoring Program in Chicago, IL has been selected for a one-time grant from Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand's Community Grant Program, an initiative of its joint 10-year, $100 million Black Community Commitment (BCC), created in 2020.

Jordan Community Grants are awarded once a year to grassroots, non-profit organizations that are driving action and leading sustainable solutions to improve Black lives in their neighborhoods. As part of the 2023 BCC Community Grant cycle, and in honor of Michael Jordan's 60th birthday, $2.3M in grant funds were awarded to 48 organizations, including CHAMPS Male Mentoring Program with a local connection to the initiative's four key focus areas of economic justice, education, narrative change, and social justice.

Building on the efforts of the BCC, CHAMPS Male Mentoring Program will use the grant funds to take action through its mission to Educate, Empower, and Expose Boys and Young Men of Color beyond the four walls of the school in order to help them to achieve their dreams and goals.

Additionally, CHAMPS Male Mentoring Program will invest further in mentoring more boys through our S.E.L. Curriculum both in schools and in the community.

Champs Founder, Vondale E. Singleton states, "Michael Jordan is the greatest athlete of all time, and as a kid born on the Southside of Chicago, it was always a dream to be connected to him. Anytime anyone is tied to Michael Jordan it is correlated as pure excellence. We are proud to be selected by Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand Family for the work we do everyday mentoring Boys and Young Men of Color."

"Creating more equitable futures for Black people starts with an intentional journey. So, as our Jordan Brand family celebrates Michael's 60th birthday, we are thrilled to welcome these organizations committed to accelerating progress in their communities," says Craig Williams, Jordan Brand President.

This is the third cycle of the Community Grant Program as part of Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand's commitment to the Black community.

About CHAMPS Male Mentoring Program:

C.H.A.M.P.S. Mentoring is a Gold-Star Mentoring Program based in Chicago, IL and started by Founder, Vondale Singleton around 2013. To learn more visit www.champsmentoring.com.

