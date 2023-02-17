Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 12 Completes Exercise MAGRE

MAGRE was composed of multiple exercises including moored mine procedures, disposal procedures, maritime improvised explosive device drills, and underwater demolition.

“Working with our Spanish counterparts during MAGRE demonstrated the depth of knowledge each unit has and how we can foster professional growth across the international EOD community,” said Explosive Ordnance Disposal 1st Class Steven Virgilio, a member of EOD Mobile Unit 12. “The diversity of exercises during MAGRE helped each of us hone our craft as EOD Technicians and contributed to the critical transfer and development of knowledge for all partner units involved.”

The exercise is designed to increase interoperability and interchangeability between naval mine warfare and Mine Counter Measure (MCM) forces across U.S., ally, and NATO partner forces in the region. At a time when maritime operations are so pivotal to maintaining political and economic freedom and stability in the European region, having highly developed EOD/MCM personal helps ensure secure transits for NATO assets.

“Exercise MAGRE enabled us to increase our proficiencies and strengthen the warfighting readiness of EOD units across the NATO allies,” said Spanish Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Jorge Carrasco, a member of the Unidad De Buceadores MCM forces. “We look forward to more opportunities to train and work with our partners and become stronger, more capable operators together.”

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CN 77) is the flagship of CSG-10, George H.W. Bush CSG. CSG-10 is comprised of George H.W. Bush, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26, the Information Warfare Commander, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55).

The ships of DESRON-26 within CSG-10 are the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Nitze (DDG 94), USS Farragut (DDG 99), USS Truxtun (DDG 103), and USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119).

The squadrons of CVW-7 embarked aboard the George H.W. Bush are the “Sidewinders” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, the “Jolly Rogers” of VFA-103, the “Knighthawks” of VFA-136, the “Pukin Dogs” of VFA-143, the “Bluetails” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, the “Patriots” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, the “Nightdippers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and the “Grandmasters” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46.

For over 80 years, NAVEUR-NAVAF has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.