Submit Release
News Search

There were 582 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,426 in the last 365 days.

Resources for Reporting Human Trafficking

February 17, 2023

Today, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes announced resources for citizens who observe or would like to report instances of suspected human trafficking in Utah as instances of human trafficking increase.  

Hundreds of thousands of visitors travel to and through Utah every month.  Large gatherings, tourist attractions and events are magnets for different types of illegal activity, and law enforcement appreciates the public’s help in investigating reported cases.  

For emergencies: To report cases that require an immediate law enforcement agency and/or investigation, please call: 

801-834-1944 

Online: To report ongoing cases of human trafficking activity from your phone or computer, visit: utiptastforce.org.  There will be a form to fill out to provide information about a potential investigations.  

Citizens can also use the Attorney General’s Office SECURE tip line, if they would like law enforcement to take a close look at a situation:  

801-200-3443 

You just read:

Resources for Reporting Human Trafficking

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.