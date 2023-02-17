Resources for Reporting Human Trafficking

February 17, 2023

Today, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes announced resources for citizens who observe or would like to report instances of suspected human trafficking in Utah as instances of human trafficking increase.

Hundreds of thousands of visitors travel to and through Utah every month. Large gatherings, tourist attractions and events are magnets for different types of illegal activity, and law enforcement appreciates the public’s help in investigating reported cases.

For emergencies: To report cases that require an immediate law enforcement agency and/or investigation, please call:

801-834-1944

Online: To report ongoing cases of human trafficking activity from your phone or computer, visit: utiptastforce.org. There will be a form to fill out to provide information about a potential investigations.

Citizens can also use the Attorney General’s Office SECURE tip line, if they would like law enforcement to take a close look at a situation:

801-200-3443