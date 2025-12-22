Submit Release
Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 12/8/25-12/19/25   

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule for the past two weeks. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid. 

Monday, December 8 

5:00 pm: Attend Light the World ceremony 

Rome, Italy 

6:00 pm: Meeting and dinner with other state attorneys general 

Rome, Italy 

Tuesday, December 9 

10:00 am: Tour Rome Italy Temple with other state attorneys general 

Rome, Italy 

3:00 pm: Briefing by U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and U.S. Embassy Staff on fentanyl and narco-trafficking routes in Europe 

Rome, Italy 

4:00 pm: Meeting with U.S. Ambassador to the Vatican 

Rome, Italy 

5:00 pm: Meeting at U.S. Embassy 

Rome, Italy 

5:30 pm: Meeting with Attorney General Pamela Bondi and Staff 

Rome, Italy 

Wednesday, December 10 

8:30 am: Celebrated Mass at the Pontifical Gregorian University 

Rome, Italy 

9:45 am: Attended panel discussion on responding to and preventing human trafficking 

Rome, Italy 

11:20 am: Attended panel discussion on identifying victims and using AI 

Rome, Italy 

12:00 pm: Meeting with Prof. Medlir Mema, Founding Director of AI Ethics and Governance Institute for Existential Risk 

Rome, Italy 

1:15 pm: Attended Attorney General Bondi’s keynote 

Rome, Italy 

1:40 pm: Attended panel discussion by U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and Co-Deputy Director of the FBI Andrew Bailey 

Rome, Italy 

6:00 pm: Meeting with Attorney General Bondi, Deputy Attorney General Blanche, and Acting Assistant Attorney General Matt Galeotti 

Rome, Italy 

8:00 pm: Call with Chief Deputy Attorney General 

Virtual 

8:30 pm: Client meeting 

Virtual  

Thursday, December 11 

11:00 am: Meeting with Vatican officials 

Vatican City 

5:00 pm: Meeting with Attorney General Bondi, Deputy Attorney General Blanche, and reception with U.S. Ambassador to Italy and other state attorneys general 

Rome, Italy  

Friday, December 12 

2:00 pm: Client meeting 

Virtual 

4:00 pm: Call with Chief Deputy Attorney General 

Virtual 

5:00 pm: Call with Communications staff 

Virtual 

6:00 pm: Attend Governor’s Christmas Open House 

Salt Lake City  

Monday, December 15 

9:00 am: Capitol Preservation Board meeting 

Hybrid 

12:00 pm:  Attend panel discussion of Governor Cox, and former Governors Leavitt and Herbert 

University of Utah 

3:00 pm: Retirement party for Antitrust and Data Privacy Division Director David Sonnenreich 

Heber M. Wells Building 

Tuesday, December 16 

11:00 am: Case briefing 

Virtual 

11:30 am: Speaking at Rotary Club of Salt Lake City 

The Other Side Academy 

1:00 pm:  OAG Administrative staff luncheon 

Heber M. Wells Building 

1:30 pm: Criminal Appeals luncheon 

Heber M. Wells Building 

2:30 pm:  Children’s Justice Centers team luncheon 

Murray, Utah 

6:00 pm:  Holiday event for the Utah Federalist Society 

Wednesday, December 17 

9:30 am: Meet with Governor Spencer Cox 

Utah State Capitol 

10:00 am: Senior staff meeting 

Hybrid  

11:00 am: Staff meeting 

Hybrid 

12:30 pm: Investigations Division luncheon 

Murray, Utah 

Thursday, December 18 

9:50 am: Welcome remarks at the National Association of Attorneys General Paralegal Mobile Virtual Training 

Virtual 

10:30 am: Stakeholder meeting 

Virtual 

Friday, December 19 

10:00 am: Client meeting 

Utah State Capitol  

11:00 am: Job candidate interview 

Utah State Capitol  

11:30 am:  Meeting with Executive Committee staff 

Utah State Capitol

12:00 pm: Executive Division luncheon 

Utah State Capitol 

2:00 pm: Meet with communications staff 

Utah State Capitol  

