Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 12/8/25-12/19/25
The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule for the past two weeks. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid.
Monday, December 8
5:00 pm: Attend Light the World ceremony
Rome, Italy
6:00 pm: Meeting and dinner with other state attorneys general
Rome, Italy
Tuesday, December 9
10:00 am: Tour Rome Italy Temple with other state attorneys general
Rome, Italy
3:00 pm: Briefing by U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and U.S. Embassy Staff on fentanyl and narco-trafficking routes in Europe
Rome, Italy
4:00 pm: Meeting with U.S. Ambassador to the Vatican
Rome, Italy
5:00 pm: Meeting at U.S. Embassy
Rome, Italy
5:30 pm: Meeting with Attorney General Pamela Bondi and Staff
Rome, Italy
Wednesday, December 10
8:30 am: Celebrated Mass at the Pontifical Gregorian University
Rome, Italy
9:45 am: Attended panel discussion on responding to and preventing human trafficking
Rome, Italy
11:20 am: Attended panel discussion on identifying victims and using AI
Rome, Italy
12:00 pm: Meeting with Prof. Medlir Mema, Founding Director of AI Ethics and Governance Institute for Existential Risk
Rome, Italy
1:15 pm: Attended Attorney General Bondi’s keynote
Rome, Italy
1:40 pm: Attended panel discussion by U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and Co-Deputy Director of the FBI Andrew Bailey
Rome, Italy
6:00 pm: Meeting with Attorney General Bondi, Deputy Attorney General Blanche, and Acting Assistant Attorney General Matt Galeotti
Rome, Italy
8:00 pm: Call with Chief Deputy Attorney General
Virtual
8:30 pm: Client meeting
Virtual
Thursday, December 11
11:00 am: Meeting with Vatican officials
Vatican City
5:00 pm: Meeting with Attorney General Bondi, Deputy Attorney General Blanche, and reception with U.S. Ambassador to Italy and other state attorneys general
Rome, Italy
Friday, December 12
2:00 pm: Client meeting
Virtual
4:00 pm: Call with Chief Deputy Attorney General
Virtual
5:00 pm: Call with Communications staff
Virtual
6:00 pm: Attend Governor’s Christmas Open House
Salt Lake City
Monday, December 15
9:00 am: Capitol Preservation Board meeting
Hybrid
12:00 pm: Attend panel discussion of Governor Cox, and former Governors Leavitt and Herbert
University of Utah
3:00 pm: Retirement party for Antitrust and Data Privacy Division Director David Sonnenreich
Heber M. Wells Building
Tuesday, December 16
11:00 am: Case briefing
Virtual
11:30 am: Speaking at Rotary Club of Salt Lake City
The Other Side Academy
1:00 pm: OAG Administrative staff luncheon
Heber M. Wells Building
1:30 pm: Criminal Appeals luncheon
Heber M. Wells Building
2:30 pm: Children’s Justice Centers team luncheon
Murray, Utah
6:00 pm: Holiday event for the Utah Federalist Society
Wednesday, December 17
9:30 am: Meet with Governor Spencer Cox
Utah State Capitol
10:00 am: Senior staff meeting
Hybrid
11:00 am: Staff meeting
Hybrid
12:30 pm: Investigations Division luncheon
Murray, Utah
Thursday, December 18
9:50 am: Welcome remarks at the National Association of Attorneys General Paralegal Mobile Virtual Training
Virtual
10:30 am: Stakeholder meeting
Virtual
Friday, December 19
10:00 am: Client meeting
Utah State Capitol
11:00 am: Job candidate interview
Utah State Capitol
11:30 am: Meeting with Executive Committee staff
Utah State Capitol
12:00 pm: Executive Division luncheon
Utah State Capitol
2:00 pm: Meet with communications staff
Utah State Capitol
