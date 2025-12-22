Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 12/8/25-12/19/25   

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule for the past two weeks. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid.

Monday, December 8

5:00 pm: Attend Light the World ceremony

Rome, Italy

6:00 pm: Meeting and dinner with other state attorneys general

Rome, Italy

Tuesday, December 9

10:00 am: Tour Rome Italy Temple with other state attorneys general

Rome, Italy

3:00 pm: Briefing by U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and U.S. Embassy Staff on fentanyl and narco-trafficking routes in Europe

Rome, Italy

4:00 pm: Meeting with U.S. Ambassador to the Vatican

Rome, Italy

5:00 pm: Meeting at U.S. Embassy

Rome, Italy

5:30 pm: Meeting with Attorney General Pamela Bondi and Staff

Rome, Italy

Wednesday, December 10

8:30 am: Celebrated Mass at the Pontifical Gregorian University

Rome, Italy

9:45 am: Attended panel discussion on responding to and preventing human trafficking

Rome, Italy

11:20 am: Attended panel discussion on identifying victims and using AI

Rome, Italy

12:00 pm: Meeting with Prof. Medlir Mema, Founding Director of AI Ethics and Governance Institute for Existential Risk

Rome, Italy

1:15 pm: Attended Attorney General Bondi’s keynote

Rome, Italy

1:40 pm: Attended panel discussion by U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and Co-Deputy Director of the FBI Andrew Bailey

Rome, Italy

6:00 pm: Meeting with Attorney General Bondi, Deputy Attorney General Blanche, and Acting Assistant Attorney General Matt Galeotti

Rome, Italy

8:00 pm: Call with Chief Deputy Attorney General

Virtual

8:30 pm: Client meeting

Virtual

Thursday, December 11

11:00 am: Meeting with Vatican officials

Vatican City

5:00 pm: Meeting with Attorney General Bondi, Deputy Attorney General Blanche, and reception with U.S. Ambassador to Italy and other state attorneys general

Rome, Italy

Friday, December 12

2:00 pm: Client meeting

Virtual

4:00 pm: Call with Chief Deputy Attorney General

Virtual

5:00 pm: Call with Communications staff

Virtual

6:00 pm: Attend Governor’s Christmas Open House

Salt Lake City

Monday, December 15

9:00 am: Capitol Preservation Board meeting

Hybrid

12:00 pm: Attend panel discussion of Governor Cox, and former Governors Leavitt and Herbert

University of Utah

3:00 pm: Retirement party for Antitrust and Data Privacy Division Director David Sonnenreich

Heber M. Wells Building

Tuesday, December 16

11:00 am: Case briefing

Virtual

11:30 am: Speaking at Rotary Club of Salt Lake City

The Other Side Academy

1:00 pm: OAG Administrative staff luncheon

Heber M. Wells Building

1:30 pm: Criminal Appeals luncheon

Heber M. Wells Building

2:30 pm: Children’s Justice Centers team luncheon

Murray, Utah

6:00 pm: Holiday event for the Utah Federalist Society

Wednesday, December 17

9:30 am: Meet with Governor Spencer Cox

Utah State Capitol

10:00 am: Senior staff meeting

Hybrid

11:00 am: Staff meeting

Hybrid

12:30 pm: Investigations Division luncheon

Murray, Utah

Thursday, December 18

9:50 am: Welcome remarks at the National Association of Attorneys General Paralegal Mobile Virtual Training

Virtual

10:30 am: Stakeholder meeting

Virtual

Friday, December 19

10:00 am: Client meeting

Utah State Capitol

11:00 am: Job candidate interview

Utah State Capitol

11:30 am: Meeting with Executive Committee staff

Utah State Capitol

12:00 pm: Executive Division luncheon

Utah State Capitol

2:00 pm: Meet with communications staff

Utah State Capitol