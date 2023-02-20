iUrban Teen Partners with SEISMIQUE to Expand STEAM Programs to the Houston Metro Region
New museum partnership makes immersive arts and STEM accessible to Bayou City underserved teens
We had a very successful event in Houston years ago and I’m excited how SEISMIQUE and community support is bringing us back.”SEATTLE, WA, USA, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iUrban Teen will expand to Houston, Texas, the fourth largest city in the United States, in 2023. This expansion will afford Houston Metro area teens of color a wider range of unique opportunities in STEM and Arts enrichment.
— Deena Pierott, Founder of iUrban Teen
A hallmark of this expansion is a unique partnership with SEISMIQUE, a new experiential art museum located in West Houston’s Village at West Oaks. Exhibits include artificial intelligence, immersive experiences, gamification, and dazzling displays of light, color, sound, and natural elements. With over 40 unique “galaxies” (galleries) spanning 40,000 square feet, the museum transports visitors of all ages to unseen universes of creative inspiration and artistic manifestation.
More than an immersive art museum, SEISMIQUE offers educational workshops that will serve students from local schools across Greater Houston. Deena Pierott, founder of iUrban Teen, is particularly excited about this partnership and the upcoming event on March 25 and what it will offer area youth. “We had a very successful event in Houston years ago and I’m excited how SEISMIQUE and community support is bringing us back”.
Each iUrban Teen hub throughout the United States offers programming that affords students learning opportunities in the amazing world of technology. iUrban Teen participants learn how technology impacts daily life through hands-on and interactive learning experiences. Teens also learn about the myriad of STEM+Arts related careers in Healthcare, Environmental Sciences, Energy, Transportation, Cybersecurity, Digital Arts and Mobile Apps development.
About iUrban Teen
iUrban Teen has been recognized across industries and institutions for our continued work. We’re featured as one of the top five organizations building a diverse talent pipeline in tech outside of Silicon Valley in INC Magazine, and iUrban Teen has been a forerunner in bridging the gap in the STEM world for underrepresented BIPOC teens and young adults. iUrban Teen’s transformative learning approach and online transition during the pandemic were highlighted in Forbes. Learn more at www.iurbanteen.org
