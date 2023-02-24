Jesse Lynn Madera Starts the Year “Unchained” With New Single
Singer/Songwriter Records Her Version of a Johnny Cash FavoriteLOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California songstress, Jesse Lynn Madera, releases her version of “Unchained,” the haunting song originally recorded by Johnny Cash (and produced by Rick Rubin) in 1996. Madera’s track, available today, is the production debut of singer-songwriter powerhouse, Dan Navarro (Lowen & Navaro), and engineered by multi GRAMMY award-winner, Jim Scott (Tom Petty, Sting, and The Bangles.)
With Madera’s soulful but vulnerable vocals at the forefront, it is a striking track with warm electrics, lilting accordion, and a gorgeous acoustic guitar solo performed by Brian Whelan. Madera said she has been drawn to the song for over a decade and has long dreamed of recording it. “I connected with this song because of my family’s history with depression and anxiety,” she shares. “This song is a prayer, and I feel every word of it. This character knows where she is but imagines what could be. It’s a hopeful and truthful song.”
This was the first time that Navarro has worked with Madera and had nothing but praise for her. “Jesse possesses a voice and vision that burrows deep into the heart of things,” he said. “She owns it, and, in short order, owns you. It was a rare gift to work with her.”
“It takes a lot of courage to go after a tune made famous by Johnny Cash,” said Scott. “The classic Jude Johnstone song ‘Unchained’ is now artistically Jesse Lynn Madera’s.”
“Unchained” is being serviced to Folk, Americana, and Non-Comm radio and is available on all streaming platforms today. It is the first offering from her forthcoming album Belle Sent Me, to be released in 2023.
Interview requests should be directed to Kate Richardson at The Richlynn Group.
About Jesse Lynn Madera
“Jesse has a voice as clear and mellifluous as the first songbird of springtime. Her songs are intoxicatingly hypnotic. Close your eyes, let it all go, and listen. When you wake up, the world will look a little brighter." ~ Robert Earl Keen
Jesse Lynn Madera creates songs with depth and thought-provoking lyrics, seamlessly blending country, folk, soul, and jazz. American Songwriter adds, “Madera’s lyrical and piano-driven songs are passionate and alluring, with a dramatic, ethereal, and almost otherworldly tone. Evoking comparisons to the shapeshifting brilliance of Kate Bush and the confessional pop sensibilities of Tori Amos.” Madera’s second full length studio album Belle Sent Me, a tribute to her great-grandmother and poet Belle Clayton, will be released later this year. Music Connection named Jesse to their annual Hot 100 list of the Best Unsigned Artists in 2022.. Her live performances have earned her a devoted following from coast to coast with recent touring highlights including festival appearances at Mile 0, 30A, Annapolis Songwriters, and Mile of Music, Folk Alliance, a two-month tour with The Zombies along with shows with Maddie Poppe and Mary Fahl. EPK | Jesselynnmadera.com.
Credits: “Unchained” by Jesse Lynn Madera
Jesse Lynn Madera - vocals
Dan Navarro - acoustic guitars
Brian Whelan - electric guitar, accordion, harmony vocals
Taras Prodaniuk - electric bass
Jimmy Paxson - drums
Jim Scott - Tambourine
Produced by Dan Navarro
Engineered and mixed by Jim Scott
Additional engineering by Benjamin Knapp
The single was recorded at Plyrz Studios in Santa Clarita, CA
Mastered by Eric Boulanger at The Bakery
Katharine Richardson
Richlynn Group
+1 615-970-7474
email us here