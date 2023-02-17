Submit Release
Learn all about fishing at MDC event in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn how to fish through a two-part series. Each part will contain two lessons, and participants are required to attend the first session if they intend to attend the second session. The information about each session is as follows:

  • Session 1: This session will be held Feb. 28 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Cosmo-Bethel Lake in Columbia. The first lesson will cover fishing equipment, casting, and proper fish handling. The second lesson will cover how to tie a knot and bait a hook. Registration is required and can be done at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4YR. Cosmo-Bethel Lake is located at 4500 Bethel Street in Columbia.
  • Session 2: This session will be held March 7 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. Lesson three will cover five common Missouri fish, fish anatomy, and fish diet. The final lesson of the series will teach young anglers and families how to identify different kinds of lures. The last lesson will also cover Missouri’s fishing regulations. Registration is required and can be done at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4YD. Stephens Lake Park is located at 2001 E. Broadway in Columbia.

This series is designed for participants ages 7 and older. Please note that all children ages 7-15 must be always accompanied by an adult. All fishing equipment will be provided, and participants do not need a fishing permit to participate during this program. Questions about this series can be sent to Huston Spellman at Huston.spellman@mdc.mo.gov.

