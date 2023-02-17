Elisium: Only Bahamian Ocean Club Estate & Private Beach on Paradise Island to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Elisium | Paradise Island, Bahamas Showpiece property in the world-renowned Ocean Club Estates Only property with both marina basin dock and private beach Access to the opulent Four Seasons amenities of Ocean Club 20,000sf mansion with manicured private beach

In cooperation with Christopher Ansell & Vanessa Ansell of Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty, Elisium is set to auction with No Reserve in March.

Anyone looking for a home on the beach who doesn’t take this once in a lifetime opportunity to acquire this during the auction, will never find a property like this again.” — Christopher Ansell, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The prestigious Elisium, an estate in the Ocean Club on Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas will auction in March in cooperation with Chrisopher Ansell and Vanessa Ansell of Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty. Currently listed for $28.888 million, the property is set to auctionwith No Reserve. Bidding is scheduled to open 10 March and culminate on 16 March live at Sotheby’s New York, the world’s premier destination for art and luxury. Bidding will also be available on Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

Nestled at the end of a private cul-de-sac in the Ocean Club Estates stands Elisium. This colonial-style mansion boasts almost a full acre of beach- and canal-front property. Newly constructed with opulent finishes, Elisium is the only Ocean Club residence to contain both a private beach and private dock in the protected community marina basin. The 20,000-pluse square foot estate opens to a gated entrance with a saltwater pond and the main house. Columns and glass doors lead to the entryway, where twin staircases curve to meet high overhead. Beneath the staircases, two symmetrical 11-foot-tall built-in aquariums line the walls leading into the formal family sitting room with floor-to-28-foot-ceiling windows that frame the 60-foot infinity-edge pool, private beach, and ocean. Guests may reside in a private dockside cottage, the three full-sized suites of the guest wing, or the two primary-sized suites on the second floor. The third floor consists entirely of the primary suite. The home also grants access to Four Seasons amenities.

“With its highly custom finishes and features, entirely private beach frontage together with a private dock also on property, Elisium is a unicorn in the property market. There is no other beach-front home like it. Anyone looking for a home on the beach who doesn’t take this once in a lifetime opportunity to acquire this during the auction, will never find a property like this again.”

Christopher Ansell, Listing Agent.

Since 1962, the Ocean Club has been frequented by celebrities and vacationers. The Four Seasons Resort boasts five miles of white sand beaches along the north shore of Paradise Island. Play a round of golf on the Tom Weiskopf-designed championship golf course. Beyond the Four Seasons, two bridges connect Paradise Island with New Providence, where the city of Nassau awaits. Snorkel and scuba off the coast, or enjoy the city’s nightlife.

Additional features include 23,000 total square feet and of living on nearly one acre of beach-front land; nine bedrooms, eleven full, and three half bathrooms; a manicured private beach and private marina dock; 60-foot infinity edge pool with double outdoor showers; zero-entry pool grotto with caves, waterfalls, and a spa; outdoor kitchen gazebo; a 3,000 square foot guest house; media room; wine cellar; four car garage; elevator; two 11-foot built-in fish tanks; seven balconies; and the Ocean Club that offers 24-hour patrolled security, the option to purchase a membership at the golf course and club house, access to all Atlantis facilities, and access to the Four Seasons Ocean Club Property. All of this and more, just minutes from the Ocean Club’s amenities and Golf Course, with convenient access to Nassau, and only 35 minutes to Highbourne Cay—the gateway to the Exumas.

